Vettel buys shares in Aston Martin

Ahead of his move to the F1 team next year, Sebastian Vettel has bought shares in car manufacturer Aston Martin.

The German joins Toto Wolff and Mercedes - which owns a 5% stake - as the company regroups following its buy-out earlier this year by a consortium led by Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll.

"I think everybody’s free to do what they want with their money,” Vettel told reporters when asked if he owned a stake in the company, “and as far as I know, Aston Martin is a public company, and everyone is free to invest in the company.

"So if you're asking whether I have shares in the company, I have," he continued, "but how much I think it's a secondary thing, and I won't talk about it.

"But I think I believe In the project," he added, "I've decided obviously to go with the project and I'm excited to see what happens when we kick off next year. And I'm starting for a new team."

It's unclear whether the German has bought his shares with his own money or whether they formed part of the deal agreed with Racing Point.

Asked if he empathises with the fact that his move to Aston Martin could leave Sergio Perez without a drive, Vettel said: "Obviously there are not that many seats open still... I don't know if Checo is talking to anyone. So, I don't know if he's definitely out.

"You guys are making the news," he added, "so I think you know a bit more than me, or at least sooner than me. But I think it would be a shame. He is the driver that deserves to be in Formula 1. I don't know which options he has, and what he wants to do."