Russian GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "It was a positive day and the car was feeling good. We'll go away tonight and look over the data as usual, but I think the car is in a pretty good place already. It was a really hot day out there, so I'm a bit sweaty too! I was surprised at the temperature, and it'll be interesting to see how that affects the weekend ahead. I think it was clear to see that there's going to be a close battle for the top positions in qualifying tomorrow - Red Bull, McLaren and Renault are also looking strong. We were able to put in some good laps and improve throughout the day, so I'm confident going into tomorrow and I'm looking forward to qualifying!"

Lance Stroll: "It was a productive day of running and we were able to complete a lot of laps - which is a real positive as we continue to understand our upgraded package this weekend. It definitely feels promising and I was happy with how the car felt, so I think the ingredients are there for a strong weekend - we just need to make sure we put everything together and maximise it. Checo showed some good pace today as well, so I'm confident we can fight for a good position in qualifying tomorrow. It was hot out there, and it looks like it will be all weekend. That's going to affect everyone, so it'll be interesting to see how it all plays out. We're in a good place and I'm happy with our work so far."