Perez being shut out at Racing Point

While it might be expected that Lance Stroll gets first dibs in terms of upgrades, it seems odd that Racing Point would already be leaving Sergio Perez out of the loop, unwilling to share information as the team battles for third in the team standings.

However, according to the Mexican, this is exactly what is happening, and he fears the lack of transparency could prove costly.

"We are focusing on the eight races ahead," he told reporters in Sochi today. "It's going to be crucial that we deliver every single point, it is very important for the constructors' championship.

"We still can have the best season in our history, if we manage to finish third," he continued. "And I think we're all going to be very disappointed if we don't get that third place in the constructors' championship.

"Obviously since the news came out, some people inside the team tend to hide things, which I don't think is great," he admitted. "I think at the moment we just have to be as transparent as possible to make sure we achieve our goals, and make sure that we score as many points as we possibly can."

For the second successive race the Mexican will not have access to the upgrade package that according to team boss, Otmar Szafnauer, is worth around three-tenths a lap.

"Given how close the grid is, a couple of tenths make a difference to your final result," said the Mexican. "I wish I had the upgrade this race, but for obvious reasons I won't have them. The team is working hard to try to give me the upgrade hopefully for next weekend."

Check out our Thursday gallery from Sochi, here.