Perez not a "no brainer" for Haas

Speaking in Tuscany, his team having committed to the sport by dint of signing the latest Concorde Agreement, Haas team boss, Guenther Steiner said that his team is considering as many as ten drivers as it seeks to decide its line-up for 2021.

With the Italian having previously made clear that his team is seeking consistency and that whoever drives in 2021 would be expected to be on board for 2022 when the new regulations are brought in, it was widely assumed that Sergio Perez - newly released by Racing Point - would figure high on that list.

Indeed, with the Mexican's availability, his experience, not to mention the numerous sponsors he brings with him, one would assume his signing to be a 'no brainer' for the American team.

Not so, says Steiner.

"There is nothing out there at the moment which is a no-brainer," said the Italian, "because there are so many options out there at the moment.

"We need to try to make the best decision for the team mid-to-long term, not only the immediate," he continued. "Because immediately, we don't have an issue but we need to see where do we want to go mid-to-long term because there is where the opportunity is. How can we get the best out of the team? How can we get back to our performance of 2018 and better?

"I think there is more opportunity now with the budget cap coming from next year onwards and the new regulations for 2022. It's a lot more complex.

"For sure Checo is a good driver," he admitted, "I would never doubt about him, but is he the best for the mid-to-long term? I don't know. That is what we are discussing and therefore it's not as much a no-brainer as it seems to be."

Steiner admits that his team could provide a berth for one of Ferrari's young drivers, such as Robert Schwartzman, Callum Ilott or Mick Schumacher.

"That's more a Ferrari thing, if they ask us to help out," She said. "They are helping us out this year because we have got our issues this year with the COVID, so they are helping us and in the end we helping each other. If they ask I would be open to discussing it at least."