Racing Point facing race against time for Sochi upgrades

Racing Point is facing a race against time in the coming days if it to have its Mugello upgrade package available for both cars at Sochi.

Last weekend the RP11 of Lance Stroll rolled out sporting a number of upgrades, including a new floor, front wing, engine cover, barge boards and, ahem, brake ducts.

Unfortunately the package was only available for the one driver, with the team aiming to have the same package for Sergio Perez in Russia.

Unfortunately, Lance Stroll's puncture and resulting crash on lap 42 of Sunday's race, has put those plans in jeopardy, for the damage to the car means that the team will have to work flat-out in the coming days to have the upgrades available for both drivers.

"We'll have to do a lot of work to get enough parts together for both of them to have the upgrade in Russia," team boss, Otmar Szafnauer told Sky Sports.

Asked if the upgrades had performed as anticipated, he said: "It is hard to know... however our upgrade was meant to be a couple or three tenths, and that is exactly what the performance difference was."

At the time of his suspected puncture, Stroll was running a solid 4th, behind Daniel Ricciardo and ahead of Alex Albon, who went on to finish third.