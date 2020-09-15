Hamilton will not face FIA investigation

The FIA will not be investigating Lewis Hamilton for the T-Shirt he wore during the podium ceremony at Mugello.

The world champion wore a black T-Shirt bearing the words "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" on the front and "Say Her Name" on the back.

It was thought the T-Shirt breached FIA's statutes that require that competitors "refrain from manifesting discrimination on account of race, skin colour, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic or social origin, language, religion, philosophical or political opinion, family situation or disability in the course of its activities", while the sporting code forbids competitors from "affixing to their automobiles advertising that is political or religious in nature or that is prejudicial to the interests of the FIA".

While the sport's governing body is to consider whether the T-Shirt breached its rules, it has ruled out an official investigation.

As a condition for entering the Formula One World Championship entrants undertake to follow all rules on behalf of their team members.

However, from the outset, Mercedes has supported Hamilton's actions, insisting that Sunday's T-Shirt was about human rights not politics.

However, the rules make clear that no messages of a political or religious nature can be displayed on cars, equipment or team apparel, while race promoters are also forbidden from running signage at their tracks bearing such messages.

Taking to Instagram, Hamilton wrote: "Want you to know I won't stop using this platform to shed light on what I believe is right.

"This is a journey for all of us to come together and challenge the world on every level of injustice, not only racial.

The world champion went on to thank "those of you who continue to support me and show love, I am so grateful".