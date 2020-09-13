Site logo

Tuscan GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
13/09/2020

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Gran Premio della Toscana Ferrari 1000.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Stint 6
Hamilton Mercedes US NM NH NM US
Bottas Mercedes US NM NH NM US
Albon Red Bull US US NM US US
Ricciardo Renault US US NM US US
Perez Racing Point US US NM US US
Norris McLaren NS US NM US US
Kvyat AlphaTauri NM NS NM US US
Leclerc Ferrari US US NH NM US
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo UM UM UM NH US US
Vettel Ferrari NS NM US NH US US
Russell Williams NM NM NH US US
Grosjean Haas NM NS NH US US
Stroll Racing Point US US NM
Ocon Renault US
Latifi Williams NM
Magnussen Haas NS
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NS
Sainz McLaren US
Verstappen Red Bull US
Gasly AlphaTauri NS

Check out our Sunday gallery from Mugello, here.

