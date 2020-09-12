Site logo

Tuscan GP: Best times (all practice sessions)

12/09/2020

Best times from all three practice sessions for the Pirelli Gran Premio della Toscana Ferrari 1000.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:16.530 153.309 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.547 0.017
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.613 0.083
4 Stroll Racing Point 1:17.112 0.582
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:17.226 0.696
6 Perez Racing Point 1:17.341 0.811
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.488 0.958
8 Albon Red Bull 1:17.538 1.008
9 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:17.627 1.097
10 Grosjean Haas 1:17.635 1.105
11 Ocon Renault 1:17.746 1.216
12 Sainz McLaren 1:17.768 1.238
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:17.812 1.282
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:17.843 1.313
15 Magnussen Haas 1:18.039 1.509
16 Ricciardo Renault 1:18.039 1.509
17 Latifi Williams 1:18.072 1.542
18 Vettel Ferrari 1:18.186 1.656
19 Norris McLaren 1:18.658 2.128
20 Russell Williams 1:18.843 2.313

