Tuscan GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

11/09/2020

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio della Toscana Ferrari 1000.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.879 150.654 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.927 0.048
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.186 0.307
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.409 0.530
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:18.676 0.797
6 Ocon Renault 1:18.805 0.926
7 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:18.839 0.960
8 Norris McLaren 1:18.981 1.102
9 Albon Red Bull 1:19.068 1.189
10 Ricciardo Renault 1:19.140 1.261
11 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:19.219 1.340
12 Grosjean Haas 1:19.224 1.345
13 Vettel Ferrari 1:19.267 1.388
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:19.322 1.443
15 Sainz McLaren 1:19.457 1.578
16 Russell Williams 1:19.478 1.599
17 Magnussen Haas 1:19.551 1.672
18 Stroll Racing Point 1:19.836 1.957
19 Perez Racing Point 1:19.840 1.961
20 Latifi Williams 1:20.034 2.155

