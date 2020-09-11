Site logo

Tuscan GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

11/09/2020

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio della Toscana Ferrari 1000.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:16.989 152.395 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.196 0.207
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.235 0.246
4 Albon Red Bull 1:17.971 0.982
5 Ricciardo Renault 1:18.039 1.050
6 Ocon Renault 1:18.115 1.126
7 Perez Racing Point 1:18.198 1.209
8 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:18.244 1.255
9 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:18.385 1.396
10 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.400 1.411
11 Stroll Racing Point 1:18.462 1.473
12 Vettel Ferrari 1:18.498 1.509
13 Sainz McLaren 1:18.651 1.662
14 Norris McLaren 1:18.658 1.669
15 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:18.736 1.747
16 Russell Williams 1:18.843 1.854
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:18.944 1.955
18 Latifi Williams 1:18.983 1.994
19 Magnussen Haas 1:19.113 2.124
20 Grosjean Haas 1:19.257 2.268

