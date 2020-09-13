Site logo

Tuscan GP: Result

13/09/2020

Full result of the Pirelli Gran Premio della Toscana Ferrari 1000.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 59 2h 19:35.060
2 Bottas Mercedes 59 + 0:04.880
3 Albon Red Bull 59 + 0:08.064
4 Ricciardo Renault 59 + 0:10.417
5 Perez Racing Point 59 + 0:15.650
6 Norris McLaren 59 + 0:18.883
7 Kvyat AlphaTauri 59 + 0:21.756
8 Leclerc Ferrari 59 + 0:28.345
9 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 59 + 0:29.770
10 Vettel Ferrari 59 + 0:29.983
11 Russell Williams 59 + 0:32.404
12 Grosjean Haas 59 + 0:42.306
Stroll Racing Point 42 Accident
Ocon Renault 7 Brakes
Latifi Williams 6 Accident
Magnussen Haas 5 Accident
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 5 Accident
Sainz McLaren 5 Accident
Verstappen Red Bull 0 Accident
Gasly AlphaTauri 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:18.833 (Lap 58)

