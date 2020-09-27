Russian GP: Race team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "It was a lonely race out there! We got the absolute maximum out of the car today and P4 was the best result we could achieve, so I'm very happy. The first stint was absolutely key. We knew the start would be difficult on the dirty side of the grid, but I was disappointed to lose two places to the Renaults off the line. I think we were very similar on pace to them, so the fact we were able to conserve the tyre so well in the opening stint and get back ahead of them was crucial - and we did a great job to execute that strategy. We can go into the next race on a real high, and I'm looking forward to getting the upgrade soon and aiming for more great results in the coming races. We have a strong car this year and I'm enjoying driving it."

Lance Stroll: "I made a great start to the race and I was up to P7 by the time of the collision. Having had the free choice of tyres, by starting outside of the top 10, we were in a really good place to execute a strong race and score plenty of points. Sadly, it wasn't to be because my right-rear tyre got hit by Leclerc on the opening lap. I'm very surprised that he didn't get a penalty because I left him plenty of room and he could have avoided making contact by not going so wide on the exit. I was on the edge of the track and couldn't have done more to avoid him, so I'm disappointed that a careless move cost us a potentially good result. What's done is done, and I'm ready to focus on coming back stronger in Germany next time out."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "A perfectly executed race by Sergio and the team to convert fourth place on the grid into a race result. Despite dropping back behind the Renaults at the start, he battled back with a combination of overtakes and strategy to score 12 important points. A very strong weekend from start to finish. But it was a bittersweet race with Lance being taken out of the race on lap one - through no fault of his own - when Leclerc hit his right rear tyre. That spun Lance around and into the wall. It's a massive shame because he had made a superb start and was already up in P7 right behind Checo. Given the pace of the car, it's frustrating that Lance couldn't score the points he deserved today."