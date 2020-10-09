Eifel GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Lance Stroll: "It's great to see fans back at the track again, but I'm disappointed they didn't get to see any action. The teams haven't raced here for a long time so there's no data to fall back upon, and there's extra pressure with just one practice session before qualifying. We also need to see what the weather does tomorrow. FP3 could start in damp conditions and qualifying could be dry so it's going to be a day of reacting quickly and learning what we can to be ready for Sunday."

Sergio Perez: "I feel sorry for the fans here and back at home who missed out today. There's always a risk to racing this late in the year at the Nurburgring, so I hope the rest of the weekend goes smoothly and we can put on some entertainment for the fans. Today being a washout could make for an interesting weekend because teams won't have the usual data from FP1 and FP2. We need to be ready to learn quickly and there could be more surprises as a result."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "It's a shame that today was a non-event and we feel for the fans who missed seeing the cars out on track. By not running today, we've ended up with a preview of what the two-day format is going to be like in Imola! That loss of track time puts pressure on all the teams to maximise every lap tomorrow. Set-up time will be very limited ahead of qualifying, but it's the same situation for everybody."

