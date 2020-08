Tsunoda to test for AlphaTauri

Japanese F2 star, Yuki Tsunoda is set to make his F1 debut at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi at the wheel of the AlphaTauri.

Days after team boss, Franz Tost admitted that the Honda-backed driver is likely to appear in one of the Faenza outfit's cars "sooner or later", the Austrian revealed that Tsunoda will participate in the end of season young driver test.

"He is a really high-skilled driver," said Tost at today's official press conference, "and I think he has all the ingredients to become a successful F1 driver.

"He will for sure test for us at the young driver test in Abu Dhabi," he added, " whether he will drive for us next year or not, this is being decided by Red Bull.

"It depends also on whether he gets the super licence," he admitted, "if he continues like now he will be within the first three or four drivers in the F2 championship and it won't be a problem to receive the licence, and the rest then we will see."

Red Bull motorsport consultant, Helmut Marko has said recently that Daniil Kvyat is not performing to expectations, the Russian likely to be dropped by the team for the umpteenth time.

Should Tsunoda get the AlphaTauri drive he would be the first Japanese driver to line up on the grid since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014.