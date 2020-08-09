70th Anniversary GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat: "I'm very satisfied today, I felt like it was a mega race. As a team we did a great job, we were able to squeeze everything out of the car and I think today's result was the maximum on the table. We took every opportunity that came our way and, unlike last week, we were able to capitalize on them. I generally feel quite strong on Sundays, but we definitely need to put it together on Saturdays, as starting the race from a better position would make things much easier to regularly fight for points. However, starting from P16 and finishing tenth to score one point makes us happy today."

Pierre Gasly: "I had a good start and also felt quite comfortable with the tyres on the first stint, so I was a bit surprised when I was called in for the first pit stop earlier than we had planned before the race. I think we tried to cover Albon but actually, that wasn't really our race. Once back on track, we found ourselves in traffic and I had to push more than I would have liked on the tyres to make up a few positions. This caused massive blistering after a few laps, so from there on the race was pretty much a nightmare. I'm quite disappointed because I think there was something more to achieve today. We need to review what we could have done better strategy-wise and get back into the points in Barcelona."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Today we had the cars and the drivers to score points on both sides of the garage and, although we have managed to achieve this with Dany, unfortunately, we have not executed the best race for Pierre. This has compromised his race and cost him points, which is, of course, not only disappointing for the team but also Pierre. He has shown good and consistent performances here over the last two events, but we have just not provided him with the best strategy to deliver his best race today."

Franz Tost (Team Principal): "First of all, congratulations to Aston Martin Red Bull Racing for Max's first win of the season, he drove an incredible race, well done to the team. As for us, Pierre started from P7, he had a good start and in the first few laps, he defended his position well showing good pace. However, we clearly made a mistake strategy-wise, as we called him in too early for his first pit stop. With the second set of base tyres, he quickly started to suffer from blistering on the rear so it was difficult for him to catch up, which meant we had to call him in again. His last stint was quite long and he did what he could, but there were no points for him today. As for Daniil, he started from 16th position and made a good start to come back 14th after the first lap. He drove a very consistent race with good lap times whilst also taking care of the tyres. He made his first pitstop on lap 18 and took a second set of the base tyre, he was quite fast and was able to gain a few positions until we pitted him again for the Prime tyre on lap 33. After a very good race, he was able to finish in the points with a well-deserved P10."