70th Anniversary GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat: "It was a decent Friday and we did quite a lot of productive laps today. The C4 wasn't a big surprise, we will continue to make our tyre evaluation to understand what they like or dislike, and as usual, we will analyse all the data to come back tomorrow in the best possible shape for both qualifying and the race."

Pierre Gasly: "Today I didn't feel as good in the car as last weekend, so we've done many tests between FP1 and FP2. We wanted to try different set-up directions to improve the car but I didn't feel like we've found the best set-up yet. I was pretty happy straight away last weekend, so we'll need to analyse everything tonight and work from there. The gaps are really small but if we want to have a chance for Q3, I think we'll need to find a bit more performance for tomorrow."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "We came to Silverstone for the second weekend in a row, which meant we could continue the set-up work that we started here at the last event, with the advantage that we know we have a good baseline to roll back on. We were able to be a bit braver with some of our set-up changes and we could push the envelope of the car a little bit more than you would on a normal Friday when you first hit the track for only one weekend, so we brought some new ideas on how to maximize the performance of the car that we've got. The cars started the day exploring different directions and the performance we showed in FP1 was promising, so we could build on that for FP2 and make some further changes. The tyres this weekend are going to be one of the biggest topics: the C4 is quite aggressive, and there does not seem to be a big lap time difference between the C3 and the C4 for qualifying. You could see from FP2 that there were a range of tyre strategies across the grid, with some using the base tyre and others only the options, I think that's going to make tomorrow very interesting. Now we have to look through all the data we gathered today to find the best tyre strategy and car set-up going into qualifying tomorrow and the race on Sunday."