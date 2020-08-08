70th Anniversary GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "That was an amazing Saturday and I'm very happy about my Qualifying result! Yesterday was a bit difficult for us, but the team did a fantastic job from Friday to Saturday and made the right changes overnight to give me a car that gives me the possibility to push to the maximum. It was great to be P4 in Q2 and to finish Q3 in P7, ahead of the two Ferraris, McLaren and a Red Bull, it was the best result we could have hoped for. Now we focus on tomorrow's race, ready to get our elbows out and try to do the best I can to get a good result for the team."

Daniil Kvyat: "It was very unfortunate this afternoon as it was turning out to be a very good lap when a gust of wind put me off in Turn 15, it caused me to have a big snap and I lost a lot of time. Looking at the positives, normally we're able to make up for a poor qualifying on Sunday, so we just need to keep pushing and I'm quite confident we can put together a decent race and fight for points."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "With our level of competitiveness here during Friday, broadly in line with expectations, we expected to be in the midfield mix during today's Qualifying, and this was certainly the case with the car showing good pace today. Unfortunately for Dany, his best lap in Q1 - which was looking good - was compromised with a snap followed by running wide. This is really a shame as he has performed well this weekend and was capable of progressing much further in Qualifying today. Pierre managed to close his Q1 lap easily, making the cut for Q2. Q2 passed without any incidents, with Pierre's second run being near perfect and allowing him to easily progress to the top-ten shootout. Q3 was another good session, with Pierre securing a very well deserved seventh on the grid for the team. We are very satisfied with today's performance, but of course, tomorrow is what matters and we will now knuckle down to review our race strategy options, targeting to both capitalize on Pierre's starting position and also get Dany moving forward towards the points, in what we expect will be another very close battle."