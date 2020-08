Spanish GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "It was a positive Friday for us, we managed to do quite a few laps and completed an extensive test session. In FP2 we managed to finish in the top 10, even if I still feel like I'm not fully happy with the car. We weren't able to get the balance exactly where I wanted it to be unlike in recent weekends, so I think we'll have a bit of work to do for tomorrow in order to improve the balance, find a bit more performance and be in a good position for Qualifying."

Daniil Kvyat: "We had a productive Friday, we managed to do quite a few laps despite having a problem in the morning. It was not ideal to miss the first part of FP1, but we managed to recover some of the lost time in FP2, so I'm looking forward to putting together a clean day tomorrow and have a strong result in Qualifying. We've got some work to do tonight to understand where the car is at and where we can find the last couple of tenths to put us in a position to fight for the top 10."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "We had two weeks of testing here when the car was brand new back in February, and it's good to be back. This year we are in Barcelona later than when we typically come for the race, so we need to take a lot of our historical data for this track with a pinch of salt because the track temperatures and the weather are extremely different to what we had in March, and what we normally experience when we come here in May. Today we had 50-degree track temperatures which have a big impact on the car. Unfortunately, in FP1 we had a minor hydraulic issue on Dany's car that we were able to fix and get him back out, but it meant he missed some track time which put him on the back foot.

"It was a very hot track so both drivers were struggling for overall grip and to find a good balance on the car, so we analysed the data between FP1 and FP2 and made some small changes to the car based on what we saw in the morning. I think we showed a step in performance and we were able to improve our competitiveness. Pierre got a good lap on his Option tyre, while there's still a bit more to come for Dany as so far, he's had less track time this weekend. The short-run is looking reasonable and in line with expectations, and we're happy with our pace on the long runs too, so we're positive for the rest of the weekend.

"It looks like the midfield is extremely tight again, a tenth of a second can make the difference between four places in Qualifying, so we need to look through all the data tonight to decide what to do as for the tyre allocation for the race on Sunday and get everything together for a good Qualifying."