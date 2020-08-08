Site logo

70th Anniversary GP: Qualifying - Times

08/08/2020

Full times from today's qualifying session for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:25.154 154.756 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.217 0.063
3 Hulkenberg Racing Point 1:26.082 0.928
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.176 1.022
5 Ricciardo Renault 1:26.297 1.143
6 Stroll Racing Point 1:26.428 1.274
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:26.534 1.380
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.614 1.460
9 Albon Red Bull 1:26.669 1.515
10 Norris McLaren 1:26.778 1.624
11 Ocon Renault 1:27.011
12 Vettel Ferrari 1:27.078
13 Sainz McLaren 1:27.083
14 Grosjean Haas 1:27.254
15 Russell Williams 1:27.455
16 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:27.882
17 Magnussen Haas 1:28.236
18 Latifi Williams 1:28.430
19 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:28.433
20 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:28.493

