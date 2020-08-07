Hulkenberg continues as Perez tests positive again

Nico Hulkenberg will continue to drive for Racing Point alongside Lance Stroll in this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone as a stand-in for regular driver, Sergio Perez.

The move comes after Sergio Perez' test returned a positive result following the 7-day quarantine suggested by Public Health England. The Mexican, though disappointed to miss a second race, is said to be physically well and recovering.

32-year-old Hulkenberg joined the team for last weekend's British Grand Prix and impressed as he got up to speed after eight months out of the cockpit.

While he was unfortunately unable to start on race day, his running across the three practice sessions and qualifying will provide a strong starting point for the coming weekend.

"I'm excited to get going again with the team," said Hulkenberg. "Last weekend, it was a real step into the unknown having been away from the team for a few years – and driving a car I'd never driven before.

"I've learned a lot in the last week about the RP20, and I am ready to apply my experiences to this weekend. Racing at the same track again makes things a bit easier and the team has done a great job in helping me get up to speed.

"I think we can fight for points this weekend, which is definitely my goal. I also want to wish Checo all the best in his recovery."

"Nico did a really strong job last weekend after receiving a last-minute call to drive for us, and he proved why he was an obvious choice to stand in for Checo," said Otmar Szafnauer.

"It was a big shame he couldn't actually take the start of the race last Sunday, but the all that hard work will prove very useful for this weekend. We miss having Checo with us, but we wish him well and look forward to welcoming him back into the team in the near future."

