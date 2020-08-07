Seb reveals all

No sooner had Sebastian Vettel been seen giving Racing Point owner, Lawrence Stroll an elbow bump ahead of last weekend's British Grand Prix, than stories emerged of the German sharing a life with team boss, Otmar Szafnauer.

Understandably, in a bid to prevent journalists putting two and two together and coming up with five, ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix weekend, the German was asked to explain.

"It's correct," he laughed when asked about the car share story. "We were heading to a fuel station, after the fuel station, he continued home and I was going somewhere else.

"He hasa nice car," he continued, "a Ferrari Pista, and I remember years ago he was talking about that car and he obviously got one and he said that it was running out of fuel, so I said, ‘Where are you going?' and we were heading in the same direction, so I was going with him to the fuel station and then went somewhere else.

"I find it a bit awkward nowadays that people make a fuss out of everything," he added, "and actually I don't see the news in that."

When the German was asked if Szafnauer had a contract for him to sign during the trip to the fuel station, it presented the perfect opportunity for the four-time champion to indulge his wicked, English sense of humour.

"Well I signed something, I'm not sure... he told me it was a waiver in case he crashed," laughed the German.

"That was a joke," he quickly added, "just making sure because nowadays people get everything a bit wrong.

"From my side, there's no news, nothing to announce," he continued. "I've known Otmar for a long time and I've been in his car before but nobody was interested… If you speak to the people that you know, that's not uncommon."

With Lewis Hamilton opting to put his talks with Mercedes on hold, Vettel was asked if there was a possibility of him moving to the German team.

"I don't think so," he replied. "I think he wants to continue.

"I haven't really spoken with him about it," he added, "but I'd be surprised if he wasn't continuing. I don't think there's a rush... obviously if he's staying, then he's staying with Mercedes and if not then I guess he quits, but I don't see that as an option.

"I've got lots of possibilities," he continued, "maybe not so many in Formula 1, as you can do the maths and see what seats are taken. But I think, as I've always mentioned, the most important is that I'm happy with my choice. Time will tell what the choice is and then go from there. So I'm not too stressed about it."