Renault protests Racing Point again

Following today's British Grand Prix, Renault once again protested Racing Point's RP20.

Having protested both cars following the Styrian and Hungarian Grands Prix, due to the fact that Nico Hulkenberg did not start today's race at Silverstone the French team was only able to protest the car of Lance Stroll.

"Protest lodged by Renault DP World F1 Team, alleged breach of Art. 2.1, 3.2, Appendix 6 Paragraph 1, 2(a) and 2(c) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations 2020 during the Race," read the official note from the Silverstone stewards.

"During the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix, the panel of Stewards received a protest from Renault DP World F1 Team ("Renault") against Car 18 of BWT Racing Point F1 Team ("RP") (together, the "Parties") concerning an alleged breaches of Articles 2.1 and 3.2 and Appendix 6 to FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations with regards to the brake ducts used on cars 11 and 18 (the "Protest")," read a subsequent note from the stewards.

"In this context, the FIA Technical Department representative was asked after the 2020 Syrian Grand Prix to seal and impound the relevant parts of cars 11 and 18 in preparation for conducting an analysis of those pieces. The FIA Technical Department representative will provide a detailed report to the Stewards with the findings and will include in his report an assessment that matches those findings against the alleged infringements outlined in the Protests.

"After, the race of the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix, Renault lodged identical protests against RP relating to the exact same matter. Further, the Stewards for the 2020 British Grand Prix have received a further identical protest.

"In order to facilitate the analysis process, RP has declared that the relevant parts targeted by all of these protests and used during all three Grand Prix are the same.

"Therefore, the Parties declare and agree that there is no need to proceed again with sealing and impounding the relevant parts of cars 11 and 18 following the present Event, the 2020 British Grand Prix.

"The Parties further declare and agree that the analysis to be performed by the FIA Technical Department representative and the report to be submitted to the Stewards as well as any evidence and discussions relating to the Protests shall also be valid to address the present protest lodged by Renault following the 2020 British Grand Prix."

While Renault can continue to lodge protests until the issue is resolved it is understood that the matter will be heard this week.

However, whatever the result, the 'losing' side can then appeal.

However, this would see the issue leave the domain of technical experts and enter the realms of the legal profession.

Check out our Race Day gallery from Silverstone, here.