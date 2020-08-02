Site logo

British GP: Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
02/08/2020

Amended starting grid for the Pirelli British Grand Prix: after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Bottas Mercedes
3 Verstappen Red Bull
4 Leclerc Ferrari
5 Norris McLaren
6 Stroll Racing Point
7 Sainz McLaren
8 Ricciardo Renault
9 Ocon Renault
10 Vettel Ferrari
11 Gasly AlphaTauri
12 Albon Red Bull
13 Hulkenberg Racing Point
14 Magnussen Haas
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
17 Grosjean Haas
18 Latifi Williams
19 Kvyat AlphaTauri
20 Russell Williams

Kvyat: 5-place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Russell: 5-place grid penalty for failure to respect double yellow flags

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms