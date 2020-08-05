Kubica to take part in FP1 this weekend

Robert Kubica, will make his third FP1 appearance of the season as he returns to the cockpit for the first practice session of the second Silverstone weekend.

His return to the Alfa Romeo cockpit comes a week after making his DTM debut in Spa-Francorchamps.

Taking over Antonio Giovinazzi's car during the Friday morning session at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Kubica will use all of his experience and feedback to continue contributing to the development of the C39.

"I am happy to get back behind the wheel in this busy early part of the season," said the Pole. "Driving an F1 car is always special, but even more so in a place like Silverstone.

"The track has so much history and it's one that tests both driver and machine: it's one of the great venues of motorsport and driving around here, even without the fans, gives you such a buzz. My main focus, however, remains towards helping the team develop the car."

"I am pleased to see Robert returning to the car this weekend," added team boss, Frederic Vasseur. "His feedback has been of the highest quality in his previous outings and his work is proving really valuable for the team, both when he is in the car and during our engineering meetings. Robert knows Silverstone inside out and I am sure he will help us make a step forward as the season progresses."