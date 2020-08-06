70th Anniversary GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE Hamilton Mercedes 1 1 1 2 1 1 Bottas Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 1 Vettel Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1 1 1 1 1 1 Albon Red Bull 1 1 1 1 2 2 Sainz McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 Norris McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 Ricciardo Renault 1 1 1 1 1 1 Ocon Renault 1 1 1 1 1 1 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1 1 1 1 1 1 Gasly AlphaTauri 2 2 2 2 1 2 Perez Racing Point 1 1 1 1 1 1 Stroll Racing Point 1 1 1 1 1 1 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1 1 1 1 1 1 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1 1 1 2 1 2 Grosjean Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 Magnussen Haas 1 1 1 1 2 2 Russell Williams 2 2 2 1 1 1 Latifi Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1