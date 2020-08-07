Site logo

70th Anniversary GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

07/08/2020

Full times from today's second free practice session for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.606 153.939 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:25.782 0.176
3 Ricciardo Renault 1:26.421 0.815
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.437 0.831
5 Stroll Racing Point 1:26.501 0.895
6 Hulkenberg Racing Point 1:26.746 1.140
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.812 1.206
8 Norris McLaren 1:26.867 1.261
9 Sainz McLaren 1:26.918 1.312
10 Ocon Renault 1:26.928 1.322
11 Albon Red Bull 1:26.960 1.354
12 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:27.002 1.396
13 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:27.128 1.522
14 Vettel Ferrari 1:27.198 1.592
15 Grosjean Haas 1:27.294 1.688
16 Russell Williams 1:27.320 1.714
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:27.535 1.929
18 Magnussen Haas 1:27.582 1.976
19 Latifi Williams 1:27.683 2.077
20 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:27.955 2.349

