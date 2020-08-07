Site logo

70th Anniversary GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
07/08/2020

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:26.166 152.939 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.304 0.138
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.893 0.727
4 Hulkenberg Racing Point 1:26.942 0.776
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.062 0.896
6 Albon Red Bull 1:27.280 1.114
7 Vettel Ferrari 1:27.498 1.332
8 Stroll Racing Point 1:27.539 1.373
9 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:27.653 1.487
10 Ocon Renault 1:27.701 1.535
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:27.707 1.541
12 Norris McLaren 1:27.846 1.680
13 Grosjean Haas 1:27.908 1.742
14 Sainz McLaren 1:28.138 1.972
15 Russell Williams 1:28.170 2.004
16 Latifi Williams 1:28.226 2.060
17 Ricciardo Renault 1:28.511 2.345
18 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:28.655 2.489
19 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:28.960 2.794
20 Magnussen Haas 1:29.319 3.153

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms