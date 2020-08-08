Site logo

70th Anniversary GP: Saturday Free - Times

08/08/2020

Full times from the final free practice session for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.621 152.135 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:26.784 0.163
3 Norris McLaren 1:27.202 0.581
4 Hulkenberg Racing Point 1:27.256 0.635
5 Stroll Racing Point 1:27.263 0.642
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.328 0.707
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.455 0.834
8 Albon Red Bull 1:27.474 0.853
9 Ocon Renault 1:27.496 0.875
10 Sainz McLaren 1:27.627 1.006
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:27.659 1.038
12 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:27.754 1.133
13 Vettel Ferrari 1:27.811 1.190
14 Ricciardo Renault 1:27.815 1.194
15 Grosjean Haas 1:28.076 1.455
16 Latifi Williams 1:28.125 1.504
17 Russell Williams 1:28.349 1.728
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:28.468 1.847
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:28.538 1.917
20 Magnussen Haas 1:28.763 2.142

