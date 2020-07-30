Grosjean wants guidance from F1 over driver 'protest' procedure

Romain Grosjean has spoken out after being criticised for the shambolic pre-race 'protests' by drivers in support of the sport's anti-racism drive.

While all went well ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, with all twenty drivers in attendance, ahead of the Styrian race the TV cameras cut away after a few seconds to cover the Red Bull sky divers.

Even worse was to follow in Hungary, where, as Lewis Hamilton got the 'protest' under way, a number of drivers arrived late for the 'ceremony' while one or two didn't even make it.

All of which further frustrated Hamilton, who was already unhappy that a number of drivers had not 'taken the knee'.

The Briton subsequently pointed the finger at Grosjean, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, who according to the world champion, had given mixed messages over the ceremony when the matter was raised at driver briefings, the Frenchman having suggested that after Austria drivers didn't need to continue 'taking the knee' at each race.

Speaking at today's press conference Grosjean was keen to clarify the situation while revealing that he has since spoken to Hamilton to clear the air.

"It's hard for us drivers to organise things over an event, because you know we've got many things to look at," he said of the pre-race ceremonies. "So we wanted more guidance from Liberty and a clear procedure, before the race, as we did in Austria race one.

"I think that's going to happen," he added, "and that's going to be more clear for all of us to know exactly what to do."

Referring to Hamilton, whose public criticism had led to him being criticised on social media and even being labelled "racist", he said: "In the GPDA, we work on the majority vote system, and I felt that if I wasn't, as one of the directors, listening to the drivers who were not happy to carry on, I wasn't doing my duties.

"He mentioned that as one of the directors they're listening to you, and that was his point, and I think he was right in that aspect," he admitted.

"It was a good chat with Lewis," he continued. "I said sorry, maybe I did it the wrong way, but I felt that I had to do it at the time. I also said I wasn't very happy that the media (stories) came out, and on my social media there were a lot of things about racism and that I am a racist and whatsoever, which is absolutely wrong.

"I don't think you will find anyone in the world saying that I did something wrong in that aspect," he insisted. "So I wasn't very happy about being treated that way.

"I was one of the first ones to support, and to push, that we take the knee. I'm still hopeful that one day we will get twenty drivers to take the knee on the grid, and that it will happen at one point."

While all twenty drivers, as seen at the Austrian Grand Prix, support the 'end racism' message, some prefer not to take the knee. It is the failure of all twenty drivers to show their support by taking the knee that has upset Hamilton and sections of the media.