Smedley reveals answer to Hamilton's call for inclusivity in motorsport

Electroheads, the e-kart race series will celebrate its debut event on July 23-24, at Whilton Mill kart track in Northamptonshire.

The Electroheads e-kart race series is the brainchild of former Ferrari and Williams engineer Rob Smedley, co-founder of the Electroheads group - a media and motorsport brand dedicated to the global electric revolution.

The launch of the series was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown, but working closely with local and motorsport authorities, the game-changing karts will take to the track for their first competitive action in an exclusive race meeting.

Smedley, who heads up Electroheads Motorsport division, explained how the state-of-the-art electric karts will change the way that budding racers take their first step on the racing ladder forever:

"Our ambition has always been to make it far easier - and cheaper - for the next generation of racers to experience the awe of motorsport," he said, "we want to bring the know-how and skills learned at the very highest level in Formula 1 to the grassroots to make that happen.

"As Lewis Hamilton said recently, racing faces some real challenges. It lacks diversity; it's too expensive; and for too many children it doesn't even make it on to their radar as an option. That has to change.

"Electroheads is the driving force to inspire, energise and thrill racers as they climb the ladder. It is cleaner, cheaper, faster and importantly, fairer.

"Our aim has to be to find the next crop of Lewis Hamiltons and facilitate a realistic journey all the way to F1. It has never been a more relevant time to make the changes that are necessary in the grassroots of our sport."

By simplifying and reducing the cost of entry-level racing, Electroheads aims to break down existing barriers to entry thereby making it easier for more new drivers and their families to get involved.

Entrants will be able to compete in equal karts that have been designed, tested and prepared by Smedley and his team of F1 engineers.

The series will operate via a unique 'Arrive and Drive' basis: offering people the chance to experience fully-fledged, next-gen e-kart technology but without having to invest in their own expensive equipment.

Electroheads will provide racers with everything they need to go racing - be it a half-day 'taster' for a complete novice - or as a competitor in a full race weekend.

The e-karts' F1-inspired technology will ensure that every racer on the grid has precisely the same power available and the team will be transparent about sharing that data, so all competitors can see that absolute drivetrain parity exists.

As part of the same ethos, Smedley will be calling on two decades of experience helping some of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 to boost the performance and development of Electroheads racers.

"At an Electroheads race meeting, every driver can call on me and my engineers to help them understand the fundamentals of racing and developing as a driver. We want every child that joins 'Team Electroheads' to feel like they are learning and having fun in a world that really isn't too different to a Formula 1 pitlane.

"Our karts offer a credible pathway to those that want to compete at the highest levels of motorsport and our philosophy is to pass on the technical learnings forged from many years at the forefront of motorsport. And because we offer complete technological parity, the principal performance differentiator is going to be driver talent.

"Democratic. Meritocratic. Sustainable. That's why we're here."

The Electroheads 2020 race series will be launched across two kart categories: Bambino and Cadet. The entry-level Bambino Electroheads karts are powered by 3kW electric powertrains in fully race-specced 'RS Electroheads by Birel Art' kart chassis. With an age span of 6-8 years old, the Bambino class is aimed strictly at teaching the youngest drivers the basics of kart driving before they climb the ranks of racing. From aged 8-12, drivers can race in more powerful 5kW Electroheads Cadet machines. Again, these karts feature state-of-the-art electric powertrains in the latest 'RS Electroheads Birel Art' Cadet kart chassis.

As part of the powertrain development programme, Smedley called on a team of the world's most respected race and automotive engineers. Advanced virtual powertrain simulations were carried out by ex-Formula 1 engineers to create an electric kart powertrain that has no equal.

"The challenge of designing an electric kart that matches or exceeds the performance of a traditional petrol-engined one is huge. Karts are the lightest, most nimble race machines imaginable and standard electrification and battery technologies add far too much weight. It was imperative that we brought to market something that was aligned to the top level of racing karts.

"At Electroheads, we've brought F1 engineering principles to the creation of our powertrains and have been able to build something that is as light, quick and agile as a standard kart. On top of that, our powertrains will be cheap and easy to run. It really is a win- win and I hope this bring more young people into a sport that has given me so many special opportunities."

The Electroheads race series kicks off at Whilton Mill on July 23-24. Further opportunities for young racers to try our ground-breaking machines will be available across the UK at:

• Whilton Mill (second event) - 27th and 28th July

• GYG, North Wales - 5th & 6th August

• Teesside - 13th & 14th August

• Rowrah - 17th & 18th August

Bambino and Cadet class 'Arrive and Drive' packages will be available at all the above Electroheads meetings in both half-day 'Spark' taster packages and 'Fully Charged' complete race packages.

For further information about competing in 2020 email - 2020@electroheads.com