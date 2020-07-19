Site logo

Magnussen drops to 10th

NEWS STORY
19/07/2020

A 10s time penalty imposed after today's Hungarian Grand Prix drops Kevin Magnussen from ninth to tenth.

The Dane and his teammate, Romain Grosjean, were both summoned by the Hungaroring stewards for the "use of radio transmissions aiding the driver during the formation lap", a breach of Article 27.1 of the Sporting Regulations.

The stewards determined that though the team instructed the drivers to pit it could not prove that "one of the exemptions made under paragraph A. 2. a) to g) of the Technical Directive 011-17 was applicable".

Therefore, they considered this a breach of Art. 27.1 of the Sporting Regulations, in that the driver must drive the car alone and unaided.

Both drivers were handed 10s time penalties, which in Magnussen's case dropped him from ninth to tenth, while teammate Grosjean dropped from 15th to 16th.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by LifelessDead, 17 minutes ago

"Ah, oh... Or it is the rule that restricts pit to car communications (only) during the formation lap. Originally used to communicate clutch setpoints. Regardless, stewards can reinterpret rules on the fly, should have done that here."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by LifelessDead, 25 minutes ago

"Really doesn't make sense ... Calling in for a pitstop is a strategic choice not a driver aid. On the other hand apparently being given engine and chassis settings 3x per lap is still "driving unaided".

Stewards were having fun though, in F3 they gave someone a 5s penalty for causing a collision, while the other(!) driver was the one unsafely rejoining the track after an off. "

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Barslug, 46 minutes ago

"Hopefully they appeal and win. That is just circus grade stupidity. "

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by Wokingchap, 48 minutes ago

"That's simply rediculous."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms