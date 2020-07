"It was desperate," says Ricciardo of Stroll lunge

While it was exciting for the rest of us, the battle in the final laps for sixth place, featuring Lance Stroll, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris almost saw the three come to grief.

Having been forced into a lock-up when his previous attempt to pass the Australian in Turn 3 was rebuffed, Stroll tried again a couple of laps later.

This time he forced the Renault wide on to the run-off, and going wide himself, Stroll, now ahead of Ricciardo, almost collected Norris as he rejoined the track.

While the stewards deemed that no further action was necessary, Ricciardo isn't convinced, believing the Canadian's move to have been reckless.

"He didn't really get past," said Ricciardo. "He forced both of us off the track.

"I'll be always critical of myself," he added, "I should have closed the door but I don't think he was ever making the move.

"If he pushes me off, but he stays on the track, fair enough, then I definitely should have blocked... but if he takes both of us off it's not a move.

"I'm turning out of the apex to avoid a crash. I should have hugged the white line and blocked from earlier but it was a move he was never making.

"I think it was desperate, Lando was coming and I think he had to do something as Lando was going to eat him up, so but yeah I take the apex and we crash.

"A frustrating end," he sighed. "It's a shame to end the race like that."

