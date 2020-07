Stewards impound Racing Point components

The Red Bull Ring stewards have impounded a number of components from the two Racing Point cars in order to compare them with components from the 2019 Mercedes.

In a statement issued at 20:17, the stewards said:

Having received a protest from Renault DP World F1 Team against BWT Racing Point F1 Team concerning an alleged breach of the following Articles of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations 2020

Article 2.1 (All drivers, competitors and officials participating in the Championship undertake, on behalf of themselves, their employees, agents and suppliers, to observe all the provisions as supplemented or amended of the International Sporting Code (the Code), the Formula One Technical Regulations (the Technical Regulations) and the present Sporting Regulations together referred to as "the Regulations".

Article 3.2 (Competitors must ensure that their cars comply with the conditions of eligibility and safety throughout practice and the race.)

Appendix 6, Paragraph 1 (A competitor shall, in respect of the Listed Parts to be used in its cars in Formula One, only use Listed Parts which are designed by it.)

Appendix 6, Paragraph 2(a)

The obligation to design and use Listed Parts shall not prevent a competitor from Outsourcing the design and/or manufacture of any Listed Parts to a third party (including an Associate of such competitor) provided that:

a) It retains the exclusive right to use the Listed Parts in Formula One so long as it competes in Formula One.

Appendix 6, Paragraph 2(c)

c) In the case of the Outsourcing of design, such third party shall not be a competitor or a party that directly or indirectly designs Listed Parts for any competitor.

With regards to front and rear brake ducts used on cars 11 and 18, the Stewards summoned and heard from the team representatives of both teams and a representative of the FIA Technical Department.

The Stewards determined that the protest met all requirements specified in Article 13 of the FIA International Sporting Code and is, therefore, admissible.

The FIA Technical Department representative was directed to seal and impound the relevant parts of cars 11 and 18 in preparation for conducting a detailed analysis of those pieces. The representative is further directed to provide a detailed report to the Stewards with the findings and to include an assessment that matches those findings against the alleged infringements outlined in the protest.

The representative is authorized in the name of the Stewards to call upon such outside technical assistance, including representatives of the following teams

Renault DP World F1 Team

BWT Racing Point F1 Team

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

In the conduct of their assessment.

Furthermore, the Stewards ordered the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team to provide the front and rear brake air ducts of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ used by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in the 2019 season to the FIA Technical Department for examination.

When the likely submission date of the assessment can be determined, the FIA Technical Department representative will communicate that to the Chairman of the Stewards so that the next meeting to assess the claims can be scheduled.