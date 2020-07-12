Renault protests Racing Point

Just over two hours after today's Styrian Grand Prix, the stewards summoned representatives of the Racing Point team and its drivers after Renault lodged an official protest.

"We confirm that Renault DP World F1 Team has submitted a request to the stewards of the event for clarification on the legality of the Racing Point RP20," said the French team in a brief statement.

"We have no further comment on this matter until the Stewards have arrived at a decision."

Such a protest was expected ahead of the original season opener in Melbourne following the pace of the Racing Points in pre-season testing.

Though the RP20 is widely seen as a 'clone' of last year's Mercedes, the Silverstone-based outfit has continually denied this. Indeed, it has previously sought clarification from the FIA.

While technical director Andrew Green admits to being influenced by the Mercedes he insists he started off with a blank piece of paper and no intellectual property of the German team's was used.

