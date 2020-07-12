Site logo

Styrian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
12/07/2020

Full result of the Pirelli Grosser Preis der Steiermark.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 71 1h 22:50.683
2 Bottas Mercedes 71 + 0:13.719
3 Verstappen Red Bull 71 + 0:33.698
4 Albon Red Bull 71 + 0:44.400
5 Norris McLaren 71 + 1:01.470
6 Perez Racing Point 71 + 1:02.387
7 Stroll Racing Point 71 + 1:02.453
8 Ricciardo Renault 71 + 1:02.591
9 Sainz McLaren 70 + 1 Lap
10 Kvyat AlphaTauri 70 + 1 Lap
11 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
12 Magnussen Haas 70 + 1 Lap
13 Grosjean Haas 70 + 1 Lap
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
15 Gasly AlphaTauri 70 + 1 Lap
16 Russell Williams 69 + 2 Laps
17 Latifi Williams 69 + 2 Laps
Ocon Renault 25 Cooling
Leclerc Ferrari 4 Accident Damage
Vettel Ferrari 1 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Sainz (McLaren) 1:05.619 (Lap 68)

