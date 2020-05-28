Ricciardo had talked with Ferrari

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that prior to recent speculation linking him with Ferrari, he had previously held talks with the Italian team.

In the wake of the news that the Maranello outfit was parting company with Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo were the most obvious choices in terms of who would partner Charles Leclerc next season.

A seven-time GP winner who had effectively 'seen off' Vettel in his first season with Red Bull, Ricciardo's Italian ancestry also made him the favourite for Ferrari in the eyes of many.

Though Carlos Sainz got the gig, and Ricciardo will replace the Spaniard at McLaren, the Australian has revealed that he held talks with Ferrari several years ago.

"There have been discussions already from a few years back, and that continued all the way through to now," he told CNN. "I won't deny that, but obviously it's never really come to fruition.

"I've never really chosen to dive too deep into it," her continued. "Everyone says it would be a good fit, obviously, with my name and all the background stuff, but I try not to get emotionally caught up in any kind of situation."

Asked about Sainz' move to Maranello, he said: "I see how Carlos is a fit for the team. So I don't really look at it like 'why not me?'.

"Carlos had a very strong 2019. He's a bit of hot property right now, and I guess it's a good fit for where they are at."