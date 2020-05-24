Leclerc stars in Le Grand Rendez-vous

French Director Claude Lelouch shot his short film, Le Grand Rendez-vous, in Monaco at dawn this morning, the day on which the Grand Prix was to take place.

The new short film Le Grand Rendez-Vous, which sees Charles Leclerc at the wheel of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, inspired by the director's 1976 short, C'etait Un Rendez-Vous.

The cameras accompanied the Ferrari as it completed an adrenaline-fuelled lap of the legendary street circuit, with Leclerc nudging 150 mph (240 km/h) en route to the mystery 'big date' of the title.

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco made a brief appearance in the film, while Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, the Princes Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi with his wife, Princess Beatrice Borromeo, also visited the set.

Thanks to a progressive lifting of the lockdown in France and Monaco, the shoot was also watched by a group of excited onlookers from their balconies and the streets carefully supervised by the local authorities.

Traffic was stopped to allow the SF90 Stradale, which can sprint from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 2.5 seconds, unleash its full power on the Principality's streets.

The car's blistering engine broke a long dry spell for Prancing Horse enthusiasts and tifosi alike. Most importantly of all, however, the roar of its hybrid V8, generating a total power of 1,000 CV, sent out a message of optimism and signalled a first step towards the return of motorsport, film and social life as the world seeks to put the pandemic behind it, according to Ferrari, "through mutually responsible behaviour, commitment and solidarity".

