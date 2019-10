FIA drops 2021 tyre blanket ban

The FIA has dropped plans to ban tyre blankets in 2021, though they will be gradually phased out.

The move to ban them was part of the move to 18-inch tyres in 2021, but the teams and Pirelli were against the idea, believing that as the sport made the switch to the new tyre size the removal of the blankets would hinder how they came to terms with them.

"In 2021 we have big changes," said Pirelli's Mario Isola, according to Motorsport.com. "We have a new car, a new aero package, we have new tyres, a new size and so on.

"The idea is to have a transition and remove the blankets, but over a period of time," he added. "So in 2021 we keep the blankets, in order to have a reference, and then step-by-step we will go in the direction of not having them.

"When we discussed it I don't remember any strong opposition," he added. "The discussion was quite clear and transparent, analysing the pros and the cons of the decision, and we agreed that it is beneficial for the sport to continue, and have this transition."

