Suzuka stewards summon Steiner

During today's opening practice session, the Suzuka stewards summoned Haas team boss, Guenther Steiner.

The Stewards of the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix having received delegated authority from the Stewards of the 2019 Russian Grand Prix (as provided for under Article 11.9.3. t) under the FIA International Sporting Code), request Mr Gunther Steiner to report to the Stewards at 12:30," said the official release.

The reason for the summons is an "alleged breach of Articles 12.1.1 c) and f) FIA International Sporting Code by the Haas F1 Team at 15:49, through the means of radio communications immediately following the display of the chequered flag for the 2019 Russian Grand Prix".

As Kevin Magnussen crossed the line in Sochi, the Dane finishing eighth on the road but demoted to ninth after the stewards handed him a 5s penalty for failing to observe the correct track limits protocol at Turn 2, Steiner blamed "a stupid idiotic steward" for the penalty, clearly citing one particular steward.

While Article 12.1.1.c states that a rules breach is "any fraudulent conduct or any act prejudicial to the interests of any competition or to the interests of motor sport generally", Article 12.1.1.f refers to "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers".

The hearing will take place during the break between the two practice sessions today, Steiner also scheduled to take part in the FIA press conference.