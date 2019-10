Official: All Saturday track action cancelled at Suzuka

The FIA has announced that due to the imminent arrival of Typhoon Hagibis, qualifying will take place on Sunday, with no track activity on Saturday.

"As a result of the predicted impact of Typhoon Hagibis on the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Mobilityland and the Japanese Automobile Federation (JAF) have decided to cancel all activities scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12 October," read a brief statement from the sport's governing body.

"The FIA and Formula 1 support this decision in the interests of safety for the spectators, competitors, and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit."

The rescheduled qualifying session will take place at 10:00 (local time), 02:00 (BST), with the race starting, as scheduled, at 14:10 (local time).

There will be no FP3.