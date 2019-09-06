Site logo

Italian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
06/09/2019

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Gran Premio Heineken d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.905 147.416 mph
2 Sainz McLaren 1:28.211 0.306
3 Norris McLaren 1:28.450 0.545
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.730 0.825
5 Albon Red Bull 1:29.025 1.120
6 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:29.960 2.055
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.100 2.195
8 Vettel Ferrari 1:30.507 2.602
9 Bottas Mercedes 1:30.596 2.691
10 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:30.695 2.790
11 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:32.848 4.943
12 Stroll Racing Point 1:33.976 6.071
13 Ricciardo Renault 1:34.528 6.623
14 Magnussen Haas 1:34.715 6.810
15 Hulkenberg Renault 1:35.133 7.228
16 Grosjean Haas 1:35.980 8.075
17 Kubica Williams 1:37.816 9.911
18 Russell Williams 1:38.421 10.516
19 Perez Racing Point No Time -
20 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo No Time -

