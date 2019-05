Teams talk 2025 power units

Even though the 2021 regulations have yet to be agreed, over the Monaco weekend team bosses were asked to look into their crystal balls in terms of the 2025 power unit regulations.

"I think what we have now is an incredible piece of engineering," said Racing Point's Andrew Green. "But it could just be too incredible.

"I think what we have is potentially something where the technology bar of the power unit is just way too high," he continued, "and I think I would like to see something that is just slightly simpler.

"That's my view. I think I'd never say no to more horsepower. I think the sport can't have enough horsepower. (But) we need to make the cars harder to drive. I think more power; a simpler power unit. That's where I would be going.

"More power would be great," agreed Zak Brown. "Less expensive would be outstanding.

"I don't know that it's achievable," he continued, "but if we could have some diversity in the engine itself and not be limited to a certain amount of cylinders, things of that nature, I think would maybe spice up the show.

"But whether that's achievable or not... we don't build engines, so Cyril (Abiteboul) is best to answer whether a scenario like that would be feasible.

"Emotionally, a normally-aspirated, high-revving V10 or V12 would be a wonderful thing to have back in Formula One," smiled Christian Horner, "but unfortunately I think they're rather outdated now.

"As Andy was saying, the technology in these engines is phenomenal. We've now got a period of stability with the engines until 2023 I think or 2024, so it's important that Formula One makes the right decision for the future.

"Obviously the automotive sector is moving an awful lot at the moment and what technologies are going to relevant then? Because when that engine comes in in 2025 that's going to have to be for a 5-10- year period, so we're actually talking up to 2035, which is a long way down the pipelines.

"The romantic in me says go back - loud, noise, high revs, normally aspirated."

"The romantic in me would say the same thing," admitted Abiteboul, "but obviously in 2025 the world will be different, that's for sure.

"Electrification will be a profound trend, so it's not going to go away. In my opinion we need to look at the next couple of years to form an opinion regarding MGU-H road relevance, because it's clearly a component that was introduced for that purpose. Right now, we don't' see any application on road cars but it may come. It may actually be in the pipeline of some manufacturers, so we need to be careful not to be basically in reverse in that respect.

"Diversity of technology would be great but we need to be careful not to open up the field and create some discrepancy. One thing that might be interesting that starts to be discussed is not necessarily the next generation of engine but the next generation of fuel, because we still believe that Formula One is about hybrid technology, not full electric, for a number of reasons.

"Clearly we need more power and sustainable power and long races, but there will be new forms of fuel coming up in the next few years, whether you are talking about more bio-fuel, so a different composition, or even synthesis fuel, coming from non-fossil sources, that could be attractive and that would require new development.

"So, probably the way forwards... less exciting, obviously, than a very high-revving, normally-aspirated engine, but still probably the way forward if we want to be relevant, not just to car makers, but to society."

Of course, it was Renault who originally insisted that hybrid was the way to go.