Monaco GP: Result

NEWS STORY
26/05/2019

Full result of the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 78 1hr 43:28.437
2 Vettel Ferrari 78 + 0:02.602
3 Bottas Mercedes 78 + 0:03.162
4 Verstappen Red Bull 78 + 0:05.537
5 Gasly Red Bull 78 + 0:09.946
6 Sainz McLaren 78 + 0:53.454
7 Kvyat Toro Rosso 78 + 0:54.574
8 Albon Toro Rosso 78 + 0:55.200
9 Ricciardo Renault 78 + 1:00.894
10 Grosjean Haas 78 + 1:01.034
11 Norris McLaren 78 + 1:06.801
12 Magnussen Haas 77 + 1 Lap
13 Perez Racing Point 77 + 1 Lap
14 Hulkenberg Renault 77 + 1 Lap
15 Russell Williams 77 + 1 Lap
16 Stroll Racing Point 77 + 1 Lap
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 77 + 1 Lap
18 Kubica Williams 77 + 1 Lap
19 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 76 + 2 Laps
Leclerc Ferrari 16 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Gasly (Red Bull) 1:14.279 (Lap 72)

