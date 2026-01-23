Former Red Bull and Aston Martin man, Dan Fallows joins Racing Bulls as technical director.

Racing Bulls have confirmed the appointment of Dan Fallows as Technical Director, strengthening the team's technical leadership as it continues to build for the future.

Reporting into Chief Technical Officer, Tim Goss, Fallows will take responsibility for the overall technical direction of the team, working across design, aerodynamics and performance.

With extensive experience in Formula One and a strong background in car development, his arrival in April represents another important step in the team's technical evolution.

"I'm very pleased to be joining VCARB at an exciting time for the team," said Fallows. "There is a clear vision and strong technical ambition, and I'm looking forward to working closely with Tim and the wider engineering group to help drive performance and continue building the team for the future."

"Dan has a wealth of experience," added Alan Permane, "and his technical understanding and leadership will be a real asset to the team as we continue to develop and push forward competitively. We're delighted to welcome him to VCARB."

More to follow