Gasly handed three-place grid penalty

Pierre Gasly has been handed a three-place grid penalty after impeding Romain Grosjean in Q2 today.

The stewards who reviewed video evidence and heard from both Gasly and Grosjean along with their respective team representatives, deemed that the Haas driver had to brake hard to avoid colliding with the Red Bull, which was clearly going slowly on a preparation lap, and was on the race line.

“At the time Grosjean was clearly the only car on a fast lap in the area, and while the stewards accepted that it was unlikely that Gasly had any opportunity in that sequence of turns to see the Haas, the team admitted that they had failed to give any warning.”

With the incident causing Grosjean to miss the cut, the Frenchman fired off a string of expletives, however, on learning that Gasly had not been informed that Grosjean was behind and on a quick lap he was sympathetic towards his countryman.

"Poor guy, he wasn't told anything," he told reporters. "But it has got big, big consequences for me because I could've made it into Q3 and obviously I ended up in 13th.

"I think Red Bull massively f***** up that one. Pierre couldn't do anything."

