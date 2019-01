Schumacher joins fellow FDA members at Maranello

Member of the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) gathered in Maranello today for their first day of work for the 2019 season. Among them was new recruit Mick Schumacher, just back from the Race of Champions in Mexico City.

Scuderia Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto, sporting director, Laurent Mekies, and Marco Matassa, head of the FDA technical Area, welcomed Mick and the other FDA students.

Management and drivers then posed for a photo with 'older brother' Antonio Fuoco, remains with the FDA in a consulting role, while Marcus Armstrong is in New Zealand in the Toyota Racing Series.

The FDA drivers are expecting a year packed with challenges: Schumacher will be involved in Formula 2 along with his two teammates Callum Ilott and Giuliano Alesi; Marcus Armstrong and Robert Shwartzman will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship; Enzo Fittipaldi in Formula Regional and Gianluca Petecof in the FIA Formula 4 championship.