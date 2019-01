Schumacher junior to work with Todt junior?

It is understood that Mick Schumacher is to join the management company founded by Nicolas Todt, son of the FIA president.

On Friday, Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, was confirmed as member of its driver academy by Ferrari, the Italian team with which the German won 5 of his titles.

Team boss at Ferrari throughout Michael Schumacher's eleven-year stint at Maranello was Jean Todt, now FIA president and father of Nicolas, who founded All Road Management after selling his stake in ART, the highly successful racing operation he founded with Frederick Vasseur in 2005.

Among the drivers signed to All Road Management are Daniil Kvyat and Charles Leclerc, the youngster who this season joins Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari after making a highly successful debut in F1 last year with Sauber, which is run by Vasseur.

Joining Todt (pictured with Leclerc), who also works with Felipe Massa and Pastor Maldonado, is widely seen as a good move as Schumacher looks to F1.

At the weekend the 19-year-old partnered Vettel representing Germany in the Race of Champions, the four-time world champion an unashamed fan of Schumacher Snr.