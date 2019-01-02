Schumacher family issues rare statement

Understandably, since his skiing accident in 2013 which resulted in catastrophic injuries, despite intense media pressure, Michael Schumacher's family have opted not to make public comment on the German's condition. However, ahead of his 50th birthday tomorrow, the family has broken its self-imposed silence and issued a brief statement.

"We are looking forward to it and would like to thank all of you for celebrating your Michael's 50th birthday tomorrow with him and with us," it reads.

"Michael can be proud of what he has achieved, and we are too," it continues. "That is why we remember his successes by the exhibition Michael Schumacher private collection in Cologne, by publishing memories in social media or by continuing his charitable work through the keep fighting foundation. We would like to look at his victories, his records and his cheering.

"You can be sure he's in best hands and we do everything possible to help him. Please understand if we are looking for Michael's wishes and leave a sensitive issue like health, as in the past, in privacy. At the same time we say thank you for your friendship and wish you a healthy and happy year 2019.

"To give him and you a gift, the keep fighting foundation has created a virtual museum, it concludes. "The Official Michael Schumacher app will be published tomorrow so that we can all be able to pass together Michael's successes. The app is another milestone in our efforts to meet him and you by celebrating his achievements. We wish you a lot of fun."