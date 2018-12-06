Michael Schumacher's Jordan 191 available as 1:8 scale model

The Jordan 191 is widely considered to be one of the prettiest Formula One cars of all time, ironically, its 'Coke bottle' shape adorned with the logos of 7-Up.

It is also the car in which Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut, the German scoring the team's highest qualifying position to date when he put the car seventh on the grid at Spa, only to suffer clutch failure on the opening lap of the race next day.

Former racer, Eddie Jordan, having realised he had gone as far as he could as a driver, subsequently set up his own racing team which began in Formula Ford progressing to F3000, the tem winning the 1989 title with Jean Alesi.

Jordan subsequently formed Jordan Grand Prix with the intention of entering the Formula One World Championship, and recruited former Reynard designer Gary Anderson.

Along with Andrew Green, who was responsible for the suspension, and Mark Smith who was responsible for the gearbox, Anderson produced the stunning 191.

Originally intended to be powered by the Judd, as a result of one of, smooth-talking, Eddie Jordan's encounters, Cosworth was persuaded to supply its Ford HB V8.

Veteran John Watson gave the 191 its first run in November 1990, before the team headed to Paul Ricard for further testing ahead of its debut season

1991 was the time of pre-qualifying, those (very) early morning sessions which whittled the 30-plus entries down to the thirty that would qualify for the 26-car grid.

Having failed to carry over the Camel cigarette sponsorship he had enjoyed with his F3000 team, Jordan secured the deal with 7-Up that was to give the 191 its iconic livery.

On the 191's debut at Phoenix, Andrea de Cesaris failed to pre-qualify, while teammate Bertrand Gachot brought his car home in tenth.

Phoenix was the last time the 191 failed to pre-qualify, and though there were a number of DNFs over the next few races, in Canada the team finished fourth and fifth.

Further points finishes followed in Mexico, France, Britain and Germany, however, an unfortunate incident involving a London taxi driver meant that Gachot was 'unavailable' for Belgium, which is where Michael Schumacher was called upon.

Sadly, following his sensational qualifying performance, Benetton staked its claim on the German driver, who would never grace the 191 with his talent again.

In the remaining races, de Cesaris was partnered by Roberto Moreno and then Alessandro Zanardi, but there were no more points. On the other hand, with Schumacher scoring points in Italy, Portugal and Spain with Benetton, one wonders what the German might have done had he remained with Jordan.

The team ended the season 5th in the standings, but first in the hearts of countless race fans.

In all, seven chassis were built, however one was destroyed in de Cesaris' huge crash at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Now, the iconic Jordan 191 is finally available in 1:8 scale courtesy of Real Art Replicas.

Interestingly, at a time the sport is seeking to improve the chances of overtaking by simplifying the front wings, note the clean lines and uncluttered - architecture-free - front wing on the 191.

The stunning model, which is limited to just 99 pieces, is the car in which Schumacher made his debut.

The beautifully crafted model, which can only be appreciated on a larger scale model, features a handcrafted body, detailed interior, an individually serialized plate complete with base and acrylic cover, is available only from Real Art Replicas.

For further information, please contact sales@motorsportmemorabilia.com.