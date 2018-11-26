Renault marks "end of an era"

Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the final race for the Red Bull-Renault partnership which began in 2007.

Over the 14 seasons the followed, the collaboration produced 59 wins, four Constructors Championships and four drivers' titles - one of the most successful-ever chassis-engine relationships in F1 history

Following its first win in the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix, the first world title came in 2010. In 2013, the partnership became the first constructor-engine partnership in over 20 years to score four consecutive titles, a run of success achieved only once in the history of the sport (McLaren-Honda from 1988 - 1991).

Sebastian Vettel likewise became a quadruple World Champion behind the wheel of successive Red Bull-Renaults, scoring 38 wins in total, including a remarkable nine wins in a row in 2013.

"In Red Bull we found a partner who would challenge for more of everything," said Cyril Abiteboul, managing director of Renault Sport Racing. "In return we explored the limits of engine technology and introduced some of the most avant-garde innovations seen in F1 engines, including great improvements in exhaust blowing, fuel economy and combustion efficiency.

"We also found a partner whose competitive spirit equalled our own. Together we achieved outstanding results and in time our record will be recognised on its own merits. We wish Red Bull all the best for its next step and look forward to continuing our rivalry on track in the coming seasons."

From next season, other than its own works team, Renault will continue to supply McLaren, while Red Bull partners with Honda.

